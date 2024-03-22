Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,058,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

