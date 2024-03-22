Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

Lennar stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

