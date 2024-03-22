Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

