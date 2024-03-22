Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.88 and traded as high as C$6.73. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 4,014 shares changing hands.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$190.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

