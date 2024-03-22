Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $169,076.78 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.43.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after buying an additional 1,799,030 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after buying an additional 1,325,518 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 102.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
