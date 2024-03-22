DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.