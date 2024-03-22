Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $415.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $297.75 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

