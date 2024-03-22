Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 134 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.78 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

