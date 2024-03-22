Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

