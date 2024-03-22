Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

