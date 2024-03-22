Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.18 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

