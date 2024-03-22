Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.4 %

GLW opened at $33.13 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.