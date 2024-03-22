Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 111,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

