Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.66.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

