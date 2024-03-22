Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $883,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %
TDG stock opened at $1,232.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $994.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $689.66 and a 1 year high of $1,238.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
