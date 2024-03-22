Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $883,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $1,232.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $994.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $689.66 and a 1 year high of $1,238.34.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

