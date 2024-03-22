Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $713.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.56. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

