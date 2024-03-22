Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,064 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $353.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.34 and its 200-day moving average is $303.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.