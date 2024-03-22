Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW opened at $94.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

