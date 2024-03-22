Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.65% of Easterly Government Properties worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

