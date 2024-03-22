Editas Medicine, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDIT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

EDIT stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $11.91.

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 370,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,359,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,749,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

