Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz Sells 10,000 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:ELD opened at C$18.00 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
