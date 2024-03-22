Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.26. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 5,760,455 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $493.03 million, a P/E ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

