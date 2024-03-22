Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Enerplus worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $48,125,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after buying an additional 1,771,056 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $20,622,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 74.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.4 %

ERF opened at $18.93 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

