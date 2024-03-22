Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 111.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Enstar Group worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $303.36 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $310.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 78.24% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About Enstar Group

Free Report

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

