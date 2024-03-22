Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,824 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Envestnet worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

Envestnet Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ENV opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENV

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.