Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Gap Down to $844.58

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $844.58, but opened at $801.00. Equinix shares last traded at $817.41, with a volume of 597,918 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $850.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $797.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,132,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

