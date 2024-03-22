Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IMAX Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

IMAX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in IMAX by 172.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

