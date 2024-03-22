Evercore ISI Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $78.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.68.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

