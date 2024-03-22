Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Exelixis worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 7,995.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.92 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.