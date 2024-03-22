EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.89

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $10.80. EZCORP shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 429,897 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

