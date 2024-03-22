Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $5,407,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,277.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,265.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,091.58. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $664.41 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.