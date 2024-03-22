Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.61

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $19.18. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 36,448 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $291.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

