First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

