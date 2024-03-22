Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 119.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Five Below by 96.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 229.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.