Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Five Below by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Five Below by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

