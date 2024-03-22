FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.56.

FMC Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $64.91 on Thursday. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

