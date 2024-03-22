Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.60. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 5,527,333 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 2.3 %
Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
Read More
