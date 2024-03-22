Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.60. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 5,527,333 shares changing hands.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.