Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.18 and traded as high as C$14.71. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 180,440 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.10.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.18.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

