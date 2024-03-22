Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.79

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.11. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 294,337 shares changing hands.

FLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

