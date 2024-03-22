Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 1,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

Fundamental Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

FG Group Holdings Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. It manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. The company also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.