FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $6.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

