GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

