Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.29. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 139,556 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

