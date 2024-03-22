Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 11,254 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crown alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,504,000 after buying an additional 418,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,109,000 after buying an additional 298,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCK opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.