Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.64.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

