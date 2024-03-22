Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,816,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $127.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

