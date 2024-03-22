Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

PLTR opened at $24.48 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 272.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.