Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $291.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.88. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $297.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

