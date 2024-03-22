Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $117.17.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

