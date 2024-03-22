Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,284,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,177,514.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,284,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,177,514.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,436 shares of company stock valued at $101,070,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.